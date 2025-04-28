XTX Topco Ltd Invests $215,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 780.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 109,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,179,000 after buying an additional 419,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.20 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $857.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

