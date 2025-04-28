XTX Topco Ltd Invests $220,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.29. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.