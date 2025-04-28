XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $200,000 Investment in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 963,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,893.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 400,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 106,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.10. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.