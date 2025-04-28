XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $218,000 Investment in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 140.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 79,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 126,150 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 154,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Down 3.0 %

Marten Transport stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

