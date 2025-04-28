XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.16% of Black Diamond Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Therapeutics

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $11,973,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,733,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,442.29. The trade was a 67.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

