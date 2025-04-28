XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 14,209 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 120.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $5.10 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $362.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORIC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

