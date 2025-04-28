XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 14,936 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,541.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,118.54. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVI stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Get Our Latest Report on MRVI

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.