XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,858 Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $844.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.28 million. Pagaya Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGY shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGY

Insider Buying and Selling at Pagaya Technologies

In related news, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $119,577.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 105,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,388.95. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 9,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $119,924.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,550 shares in the company, valued at $895,839. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,004 shares of company stock valued at $770,036 over the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.