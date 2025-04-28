XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 36,299 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

