XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,379 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Ooma worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OOMA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

OOMA opened at $11.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.42 million, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

