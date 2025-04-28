XTX Topco Ltd Sells 16,573 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Wolfspeed by 1,240.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Wolfspeed by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Wolfspeed by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 3.8 %

WOLF stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $416.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WOLF. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.