XTX Topco Ltd Sells 16,604 Shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seadrill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SDRL shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Seadrill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Seadrill Stock Performance

Seadrill stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. Seadrill Limited has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $56.46.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $1.41. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

