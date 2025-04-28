XTX Topco Ltd Sells 193,965 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193,965 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $6.87 on Monday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMC. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush cut United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

