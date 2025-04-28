XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,800 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $76.27 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

