XTX Topco Ltd Sells 4,744 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Argan were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Argan by 1,123.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $725,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,264.88. This trade represents a 30.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGX opened at $151.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average of $140.79. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.45. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $191.46.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

