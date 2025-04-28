XTX Topco Ltd Sells 5,311 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ AXON opened at $603.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $545.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $715.99. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 156.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.