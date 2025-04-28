XTX Topco Ltd Sells 5,314 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,303,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $93.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $132.25. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $62,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,725. The trade was a 16.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

