XTX Topco Ltd Sells 7,172 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.38 million. Research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

