XTX Topco Ltd Takes $196,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,924,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,113 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 73,373 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHF opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.