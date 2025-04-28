XTX Topco Ltd Takes $206,000 Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 38,031 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.89. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

