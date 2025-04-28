XTX Topco Ltd Takes $216,000 Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 2,428.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 1,467,538 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,008,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 393,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after buying an additional 355,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 352.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 164,775 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $612.87 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

