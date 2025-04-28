XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,516 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Centuri were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Centuri in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Centuri by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,226,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,863,000 after buying an additional 4,036,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Centuri by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centuri by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

CTRI stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.08. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

