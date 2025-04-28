XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 865,731 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Plug Power Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $0.81 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $750.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.