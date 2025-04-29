13,589 Shares in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,423,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 76,622 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,358,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

EVC stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $170.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.12%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

