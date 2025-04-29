149,697 Shares in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,007,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 289,870 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,234,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,008,000 after purchasing an additional 203,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 138,611 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,184,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,959,000.

Shares of CARY stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

