16,495 Shares in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 164,664 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,142,278.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,854,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,202,027.83. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,828,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,810,399. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNA stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.47. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. Research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.