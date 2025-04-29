16,675 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORZ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Core Scientific by 2,937.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Scientific by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,406 shares during the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $86,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,752,000. Finally, Aurelius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,942,000.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,635.25. This represents a 40.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Core Scientific

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.