23,258 Shares in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 306.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 61,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 35.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 317,303 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Grey Rock Energy Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $357,018,000. Finally, Spider Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Spider Management Company LLC now owns 4,951,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after purchasing an additional 872,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRNT stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.29%.

GRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Capital One Financial cut Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

