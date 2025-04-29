24,085 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 19,214.6% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ VIR opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIR. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,264.40. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,554.75. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $663,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

