25,336 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,105,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIGR. Citigroup upgraded UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UP Fintech Price Performance

TIGR opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.65. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%.

UP Fintech Profile

(Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Further Reading

