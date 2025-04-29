30,223 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $11,963,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,378,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.4 %

PLNT stock opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.