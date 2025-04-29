42,281 Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 73,484 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $84,245.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,948 shares in the company, valued at $479,223.20. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $159,313.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,365.80. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,315 shares of company stock worth $254,789 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.39. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

