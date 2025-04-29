511,352 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 511,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Sandstorm Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,469,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 786,951 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 954,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.