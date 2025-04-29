52,600 Shares in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Global-E Online Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.