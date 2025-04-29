52,600 Shares in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.
Global-E Online Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.