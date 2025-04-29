71,903 Shares in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,052,000.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IQQQ stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9041 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.