Accent Capital Management LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.5% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

