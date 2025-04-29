Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Akero Therapeutics worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 146,424 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.18.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Bank of America upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,589.48. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,176,049.26. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 341,309 shares of company stock worth $15,863,578 and have sold 227,458 shares worth $10,271,361. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

