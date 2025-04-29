Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Alkami Technology worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

