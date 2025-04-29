ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ALE opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 94.19%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

