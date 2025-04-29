Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 280,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,539,000 after acquiring an additional 272,264 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 186,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

