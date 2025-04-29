Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Amentum news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

