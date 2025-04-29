ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ATI by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

NYSE ATI opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp upgraded ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

