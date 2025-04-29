Atyr PHARMA (ATYR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Atyr PHARMA to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATYR opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Atyr PHARMA has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

ATYR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

