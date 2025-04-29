Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 221,456 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $62,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,725. This represents a 16.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CAR opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $132.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

