Barclays PLC Acquires 45,586 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,586 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,317,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,615,000 after buying an additional 260,798 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DX. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

DX opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.43%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 264.94%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

