Barclays PLC Acquires 51,135 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Rigetti Computing worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 309,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 617,506 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

