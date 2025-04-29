Barclays PLC Acquires 6,804 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,605 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

