Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of XPEL worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. LHM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $4,887,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $753.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $107.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

