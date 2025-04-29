Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFPT opened at $209.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.26 and a 1-year high of $366.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.70.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711.85. The trade was a 79.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFPT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

