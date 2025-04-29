Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.40% of Ducommun worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 804.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ducommun by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ducommun from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Ducommun Price Performance

NYSE DCO opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

